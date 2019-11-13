Man injured in shooting near downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was injured in a shooting Tuesday night near downtown Raleigh, police said.

The shooting at 815 East Davie Street was reported at about 10:40 p.m. Police said a man had been shot once and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information was immediately available.

