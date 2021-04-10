Man injured in shooting south of downtown Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police responded to a shooting just south of downtown Saturday evening.

The shooting was reported just after 6:50 in the 700 block of Peterson Street, which is just off Garner Road between Interstate 40 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

“Upon arrival, an adult male was located suffering from a gunshot wound,” Raleigh police said in a news release.

The man was taken to WakeMed for treatment after he suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, the news release said.

Officers and detectives were still at the scene after 8 p.m. conducting a follow-up investigation.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.