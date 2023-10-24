RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said a shooting on Poole Road was an isolated incident. It was the second shooting in the city on Monday afternoon.

Around 4:47 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of the road for a shooting.

The victim, a man, was transported to a hospital in a private vehicle. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said.

There are no suspects in custody. Police are continuing to investigate.

The shooting was the second in Raleigh in a matter of hours and within two miles of one another.

Police responded to the first shooting around 2:45 p.m. in which a 15-year-old was found seriously injured in a gravel parking lot in the 300 block of South Person Street.

Steven Mark Stanley, 22, of Raleigh, was arrested in connection to this shooting and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a felon, police said Monday night.

Nearby, Moore County Magnet Middle School was briefly put on lockdown because of the investigation.