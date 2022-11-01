RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was loaded onto a stretcher and placed in an ambulance outside a Raleigh McDonalds, a CBS 17 crew on the scene confirmed Tuesday night.

The Raleigh Police Department, Fire Department and Wake EMS responded to the McDonald’s at 4121 Blue Ridge Road just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

CBS 17 said they saw officials searching the grounds around McDonald’s, as well as the tree line. They also said multiple officials were directing traffic that was slowed along Blue Ridge Road.

Raleigh police confirmed they were looking for a trespasser from Crabtree Valley Mall, but did not confirm whether the injured man, in his 60s, was a trespasser at the mall or elsewhere.

No crew at the scene has given an update on the man taken away in an ambulance.

This is a developing story.