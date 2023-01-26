RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – 20-year-old Landen Glass is scheduled to appear in court Thursday after the float he was driving in Raleigh’s Christmas Parade ran over and killed an 11-year-old girl.

This happened on November 19, 2022, around 10:14 a.m. Police previously said that “the driver of a vehicle in the parade lost control near the intersection of Hillsborough Street at Boylan Avenue. The vehicle then traveled at a low rate of speed striking” an 11-year-old.

Investigators had said that the 11-year-old was performing with the CC & Co. Dance Complex team.

And people gathered in December to remember the 11-year-old who died after the crash.

Those who organized the December event previously said that “the tragedy has impacted so many people including Glass.”

Glass is facing charges of:

Misdemeanor death by motor vehicle

Reckless driving to endanger

Improper equipment

Failure to reduce speed

Carrying a firearm in a parade

He is expected in court on Thursday.