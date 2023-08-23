CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A man has been charged following a hit-an-run incident in Cary on Wednesday evening.

According to the Cary Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of Old Apex Road and West Chatham Street at around 6:12 p.m. in response to a hit-and-run crash. Moments later, police say they received reports of a pickup truck crashing into the swimming pool of the Brampton Moors Apartment community.

The driver of the pickup truck suffered a mental health crisis while operating the vehicle, resulting in him crashing into a Honda Accord and continuing down the 1200 block of West Chatham Street, police say.

As he approached the Brampton Moors Apartment community, he exited the truck while it was still moving and jumped into a nearby pond, while the vehicle ended up crashing into the swimming pool, according to police. No injuries were reported.

Police say the driver has been charged with hit and run, and although he was not physically hurt, he was taken for treatment for a mental health crisis.