RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man and a juvenile were sent to a hospital Friday after a shots fired call led to a vehicle crash, according to Raleigh police.

Around 6:42 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a “shots fired” call at 4101 Wake Forest Road, police said. At about the same time, a vehicle crash happened near Hardimont and Montreat roads.

The man in the vehicle has been identified by police as 24-year-old Jaylen Milbourne of Raleigh.

Police said Milbourne and the juvenile who were in the crashed vehicle had been at the Wake Forest address when they were “struck by gunfire.” They then fled the scene and crashed.

Both were transported to a hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect at this time, police said. The investigation is ongoing.