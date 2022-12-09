RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said a man died after being hit by a vehicle Thursday evening in east Raleigh.

At about 5:30 p.m., officers said they were called to Poole Road in reference to a pedestrian being hit.

They did not provide an exact location and the man’s name has not been released.

It is unclear if anyone was arrested or will face any charges.

Raleigh police plan to release more information Friday morning.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.