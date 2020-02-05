Man killed by Raleigh police was carrying BB gun, officials confirm

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The 52-year-old man killed by a Raleigh police officer on January 30 was brandishing a BB gun when he was shot, the police department confirmed Wednesday.

Keith Dutree Collins was killed on Pleasant Valley Road after 911 callers reported an armed man acting strange off Glenwood Avenue.

“We watched a man standing by a trash can and a gun fell out of his shirt. He looked around and he picked it up. He started staring at us and he stuck it back in his jacket,” the 911 caller told the dispatcher.

An officer responded and approached the man in the area of 3800 Pleasant Valley Road.

Collins was shot by the officer when he pulled a weapon out.

Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown said investigators found a weapon at the scene but did not confirm what type of gun it was until Wednesday.

The revelation comes the same day that a Wake County judge is allowing the media to watch body-camera video related to the shooting.

Superior Court Judge Becky Holt ruled Tuesday that the media could not release the videos to the public.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman asked that the videos not be released as they are traumatic to Collins’ family.

