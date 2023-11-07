CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities released the identity of the man killed in the shooting on Holly Springs Road near Cary during this past weekend.

Deputies were called around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday to Holly Springs Road, where they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

On Tuesday, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 35-year-old Patrick A. McNeil. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects are in custody at this time in connection to the shooting.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting was an isolated incident and not a random act, and there’s no known threat to the community.

The investigation remains ongoing.