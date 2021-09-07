Man killed in crash in Garner, road closed as police investigate

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was killed in a crash Monday evening in Garner, police said.

The crash happened just after 5:15 p.m. along Mechanical Boulevard near Hammond Road. Both vehicles were traveling in the same direction when the crash occurred. Police said they’re not sure yet how the crash happened.

Mechanical Boulevard is closed between Hammond Road and Old Mechanical Court. Police asked drivers to avoid the area as they investigate.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories