Man killed in crash in Garner, road closed as police investigate

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was killed in a crash Monday evening in Garner, police said.

The crash happened just after 5:15 p.m. along Mechanical Boulevard near Hammond Road. Both vehicles were traveling in the same direction when the crash occurred. Police said they’re not sure yet how the crash happened.

Mechanical Boulevard is closed between Hammond Road and Old Mechanical Court. Police asked drivers to avoid the area as they investigate.

This story will be updated as more information is released.