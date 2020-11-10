Man killed in crash in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was killed in a crash late Tuesday morning, Raleigh police said.
Around 11:25 a.m., Dennis Moore was heading east on Macon Road through the intersection of Edwards Mill Road when his Honda passenger vehicle collided with a Ford.
Moore died as a result of the crash. The driver of the Ford suffered minor injuries, a police report said.
The crash remains under investigation, police said.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Durham families fed up as city council hasn’t taken action to fight crime in months
- Fayetteville police say they were told to stand down during protests; cops leaving force at nearly double earlier rates
- Northern colleges cancel spring break to curtail COVID-19, students speak out
- Budget cuts for Guilford College have students, faculty speaking out
- NC teacher assistant dies, officials share statement mourning her loss