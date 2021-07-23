Man killed, multiple children injured in crash on I-40 in Raleigh, Highway Patrol says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was killed and six people, including four kids, were hurt in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 near Jones Sausage Road on Friday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at approximately 7:33 a.m. on I-40 at mile marker 302, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Image provided by the NCDOT

North Carolina State Highway Patrol spokesperson Sgt. Marcus Bethea said the driver of a 2002 Toyota Avalon, William Gillespie, 28, of Durham, “lost control and ran off the left side of the roadway and struck the median actuator buffer and came to a final rest in the median.”

Gillespie was transported to WakeMed with minor injuries.

There were six passengers in the vehicle, including four children. The kids, ages 3, 6, 7 and 8 were all taken to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries.

A 29-year-old female passenger from Dunn was also injured in the crash. She suffered minor injuries and was also transported to WakeMed for treatment.

Sherman Cannady, 63, of Dunn, was killed in the crash, Bethea said.

Authorities said that so far the investigation “has not revealed impairment to be a factor in the collision.”

Gillespie has been charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, reckless driving, driving while license revoked, and child restraint violation.

The left lane of I-40 about one mile west of Jones Sausage Road was closed for several hours.