Man killed in shooting near Five Points in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting near Five Points Tuesday evening.

Around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call along the 1300 block of Oberlin Road. They arrived to find a man in a yard who had been shot, police said.

The man died at the scene.

“Officers and detectives are on-scene and conducting a follow-up investigation,” police said in a news release.

Police didn’t have information on a suspect. They said there was no immediate danger to the public.