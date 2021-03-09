Man killed in shooting near Five Points in Raleigh, police say

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting near Five Points Tuesday evening.

Around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call along the 1300 block of Oberlin Road. They arrived to find a man in a yard who had been shot, police said.

The man died at the scene.

“Officers and detectives are on-scene and conducting a follow-up investigation,” police said in a news release.

Police didn’t have information on a suspect. They said there was no immediate danger to the public.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories