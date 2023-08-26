RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died after he was stabbed in a Raleigh neighborhood Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported as a stabbing just before 1 p.m. in the 7600 block of Birchmoor Drive, which is in a neighborhood off Buffaloe Road just east of Forestville Road, according to a news release from the Ralegh Police Department.

When police arrived, they found a man dead “with injuries consistent with a stabbing,” the news release said.

Officers said Saturday night that the stabbing is an active death investigation.

There’s no word about an possible suspects.

“There is no threat to the community,” police said in the release. No other information was released.