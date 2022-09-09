RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was caught after he crashed twice during a chase from Garner into Raleigh that hit speeds of 100 mph Friday evening, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

The incident began around 7 p.m. when Garner police plate readers detected a stolen Kia SUV, according to Sgt. M.L. Morrison of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Garner police started chasing the stolen SUV but later stopped the chase.

The stolen car later passed a trooper and a chase involving the highway patrol began, Morrison said.

The chase at times hit 100 mph, according to Morrison.

During the end of the chase, two cars were side-swiped near the intersection of Gorman Street and Avent Ferry Road in Raleigh.

No one was hurt in the crashes.

The driver of the stolen SUV finally stopped and then ran from the SUV, but was quickly caught, Morrison said. The chase was over by 7:20 p.m.

The name of the driver was not available Friday night.