CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — An Apex man has been arrested just a day after police publicized an SUV break-in case in Cary, officials said.

The break-in and theft from a vehicle involved a gray BMW SUV and happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Waverly Place Shopping Center in the 500 block of New Waverly Place, according to a Friday news release from the Cary Police Department.

People nearby who saw the incident called police about a man breaking into the SUV in the parking lot, the news release said. At least one person recorded video of the incident.

Photo from Apex Police Dept.

Police said a warrant was issued for Dustin Zaner-Bowen, 26, of Apex.

Police said Saturday they were unsure if he had any connection to various other car break-ins at four hotels that happened a day after the BMW incident.

On Saturday morning, officers from the Raleigh Police Department found Zaner-Bowen and arrested him and served him with the Cary Police Department warrant of larceny from auto, Cary police said.