Man offers reward after Raleigh food truck is stolen from apartment complex

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man is offering a reward after he says someone stole his food truck right out of the parking lot of his apartment complex.

Milon Fenner loves serving others — he says it’s what led him to a job in the funeral industry.

He also loves serving people from his food truck known as Fenner’s Food Vault.

“I do it all,” said Fenner. “I get out there. I cook, I dance, whatever I need to do to drive people to the food truck.”

He’s taken the truck to festivals around the state.

Courtesy: Milon Fenner

“Fairs, carnivals, different events,” he explained. “It’s not an everyday operation. Actually we were working on starting an every day operation, but this situation happened.”

He says Fenner’s Food Vault, which is built on a trailer, disappeared from the parking lot of his Raleigh apartment complex late last week.

“I was panicking. I didn’t know what to do. I called the cops and had a report filed and started asking questions through the community,” he recalled.

Police say they do not have any suspects in the case, but someone knows where the trailer is.

Fenner has a message for that person: “Think about if you had made a major investment yourself. Just think about how many people it affects.”

Fenner said he is forgiving and wants his truck back.

“I’m not angry,” he added. “I was angry, but I have a forgiving heart. If somebody sees my food truck, I ask they call the authorities and call me at (252) 217-9799.”

He says he’s offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever’s responsible.

“I just want my food trailer back,” said Fenner. “And I want justice served.”

