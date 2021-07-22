Man partially ejected, killed in crash while illegally passing car on Garner road, police say

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – One person has died after a two-car collision in Garner sent a car into a tree, police said.

The collision happened at Benson Road and Kentucky Drive around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, a 2014 Volkswagen Passat driven by Larry Smith Jr., 21, of Garner, was speeding when he attempted to pass a 2013 Mercedes Benz C250 in a no-passing zone.

The Mercedes Benz was making a left turn onto Kentucky Drive when the vehicle driven by Smith collided with the Mercedes Benz, ran off the road and struck a tree, police said.

Police said Smith was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected.

Smith was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The collision remains under investigation.

