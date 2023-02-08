RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the Feb. 2021 shooting of a 16-year-old in Raleigh’s Brentwood Park.

The guilty plea was made by Daniel Monserrate, 20, on Tuesday, who was 18 at the time of the shooting. District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed to CBS 17 that Monserrate has received a 20-25 year prison sentence.

Daniel Monserrate (Photo provided by Raleigh police)

According to police, officers responded around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 4, 2021 to the scene of the shooting in the 3300-block of Vinson Court at Brentwood Park. When officers arrived, a 16-year-old victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

That victim, Waly Malik Faye was later pronounced dead from his injuries.