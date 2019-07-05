Man posed as Morrisville movie theater employee, took tickets to return them for money, warrants say

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Morrisville man faces a series of felony charges after police said he posed as a movie theater employee to collect tickets and then return them for money, warrants say.

Benjamin Chigozie Ashmole, 41, of Memphis, Tennessee was arrested early Thursday after Morrisville police said he posed as an employee at Park West Theater and collected tickets from patrons.

Warrants say Ashamole would then return the tickets for money.

Ashamole posed as an employee as far back as March, warrants say.

When police confronted Ashamole, warrants say he refused to give the officer his name, date of birth or address.

Ashamole was found to be in possession of another person’s Mississippi driver’s license. Warrants say he had this ID to avoid being identified and charged with several felonies.

He was charged with five felony counts of obtaining property by false pretense, one felony count of identity theft and a misdemeanor charge of resisting a public officer.

He’s being held under a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear before a Wake County judge on Friday.

