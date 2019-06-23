Man robs 3 Raleigh businesses in less than 24 hours, police say

Wake County News

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say that one man was involved in three robberies in less than 24 hours this week.

Photo of the suspect from Raleigh police
“The suspect is believed to be responsible for three robberies,” Raleigh police said in a Saturday news release.

The robberies began Thursday night at a Subway and the last one was Friday afternoon, also at a Subway restaurant, police said.

These are the robberies in which the man was involved, police said:

  • Thursday, June 20 at Subway at 3225 Avent Ferry Road, which was reported at 9:48 p.m.
  • Friday, June 21 at BP located at 4330 Louisburg Road, which was reported at 11:31 a.m.
  • Friday, June 21 at Subway located at 4003 Wake Forest Road, which was reported at 3:48 p.m.

Police did not say if the man was armed during the three robberies.

Anyone who believes they may know the identity of the suspect or who has other information that might assist the investigation of the case is asked call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.

