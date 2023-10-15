RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot and another man was in custody Sunday evening in north Raleigh, police said.

The incident was reported just before 7:35 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Durlain Drive, off Falls River Avenue just north of Durant Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

An SUV with the rear hatch open behind police tape Sunday night in Raleigh. Photo by Nate Sullivan/CBS 17

The man who was shot was being taken to WakeMed for treatment. He was not alert or conscious when loaded into an ambulance, according to police.

Police later said the victim was in serious condition.

Another man was taken into custody and a gun was recovered by police.

Officers said the shooting appeared to be domestic-related.

“Officers and detectives are on the scene collecting evidence and determining the circumstances surrounding this incident,” a Raleigh police news release said.

No other information was available.