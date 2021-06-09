Man sent to hospital following afternoon shooting in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are investigating after a man was found shot Wednesday afternoon in east Raleigh.

Officers responded to the 3800 block of New Bern Avenue, which is near its intersection with Trawick Road, just after 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. They found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound, a news release said.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

As of 4:45 p.m., police were still on scene investigating. One lane of New Bern Avenue was blocked.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP.