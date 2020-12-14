NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) – A federal grand jury on Monday convicted a man for his role in robbing two jewelry stores — one of which was in Garner during Hurricane Michael.

Charles Walker Jr., 56, of High Point, was convicted on charges of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, two counts of Hobbs Act robbery, brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a federal crime of violence, and witness tampering, the Department of Justice said in a news release.

The robberies, which the DOJ described as violent, happened at Kay Jewelry stores — one in Garner off of U.S. 70 and one in Elizabeth City. The robbers stole almost $600,000 in merchandise. The Garner robbery happened Oct. 11, 2018.

During one of the robberies, a store employee was handcuffed behind her back and left in a backroom of the store. Walker admitted during cross-examination at the trial that he is closely associated with a high-ranking Blood member in Greensboro, the DOJ said.

Walker faces a minimum of seven years and a maximum of life in prison. He will be sentenced on Feb. 26, the release said.

Co-defendants Christopher Brown, Malik Maynard, and Byron Sparks previously pled guilty and are awaiting sentencing. Another co-defendant, Joey Chambers, was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Walker had previously been convicted of first-degree murder, but was given a new trial and pled guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and accessory after the fact to murder. He had served 17 years of that initial murder conviction.