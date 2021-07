RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was hit by a train near North Carolina State University Thursday evening, campus police told CBS 17.

It happened just after 10 p.m. near Dan Allen and Thurman drives, which is on the campus of N.C. State.

Dan Allen Drive was closed at Yarborough Drive.

Police said the man was not an N.C. State student. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Train service was temporarily halted, but it has since resumed.

No other information was immediately available.