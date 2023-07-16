GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot several times and suffered serious injuries Saturday night, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 9:45 p.m., deputies said they were called to the 400 block of Plaza Drive near Garner in reference to a report of a person shot.

When they arrived, they said they found a man with several gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies told CBS 17 the investigation is ongoing and there are no suspects in custody at this time.

