Man seriously injured after being hit by car in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was hit by a car in Raleigh Friday night.

The incident was reported around 10:25 p.m. along New Bern Avenue at Lord Berkley Road.

Police said a sedan was traveling inbound on New Bern Avenue when a man crossing the road was hit.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken to WakeMed for treatment.

The driver of the car involved remained at the scene.

Police are investigating to determine if charges will be filed against the driver.

More headlines from CBS17.com: