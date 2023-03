Raleigh police at an incident. CBS 17 file photo

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in Raleigh is seriously injured after being hit by a car on Saturday night, according to police.

Police said on Saturday shortly before 8:45 p.m., a man was hit by a car in Raleigh on Avent Ferry Road near Mission valley.

He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police did not release any additional information.