Man seriously injured after being hit by car in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a car on Monday night in Raleigh, police said.

The incident was reported around 10:25 p.m. when a man was crossing New Bern Avenue near Trawick Road, according to Raleigh police.

The man who was crossing the road was hit by a passing car.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken to WakeMed for treatment.

The driver of the car involved remained at the scene, police said.

No other details were available.

