Man seriously injured after being hit by car on I-540 exit ramp; part of Glenwood Ave. closed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was seriously injured Thursday night after he was hit by a car on an exit ramp for Interstate 540, Raleigh police said.

I-540 east at inbound Glenwood Avenue is closed while police investigate.

Officers responded to the crash around 8:23 p.m. Thursday. A vehicle hit a pedestrian on the exit ramp for inbound Glenwood Avenue, a release said.

No other information was released.

