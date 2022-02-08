Man seriously injured after he’s hit by a car near Garner, troopers say

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – A 64-year-old man was seriously injured after he was hit by a car Tuesday night on Auburn-Knightdale Road outside of Garner, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers got the call just before 6:30 p.m. about a pedestrian hit by a car near U.S. 70 and Auburn-Knightdale Road. They said the vehicle involved was traveling north and hit a man who was crossing the street.

The man failed to yield to traffic and was wearing dark clothes, troopers said.

He was taken to WakeMed with life-threatening injuries, but was stable as of 9:30 p.m.

Troopers said neither the driver nor pedestrian were impaired. No charges are expected.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories