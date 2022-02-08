Man seriously injured after he’s hit by a car near Garner, troopers say

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – A 64-year-old man was seriously injured after he was hit by a car Tuesday night on Auburn-Knightdale Road outside of Garner, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers got the call just before 6:30 p.m. about a pedestrian hit by a car near U.S. 70 and Auburn-Knightdale Road. They said the vehicle involved was traveling north and hit a man who was crossing the street.

The man failed to yield to traffic and was wearing dark clothes, troopers said.

He was taken to WakeMed with life-threatening injuries, but was stable as of 9:30 p.m.

Troopers said neither the driver nor pedestrian were impaired. No charges are expected.