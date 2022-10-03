The area where the pedestrian was hit Monday night. Photo by Jon Jenkins/CBS 17

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was seriously injured after he was hit by a car while crossing U.S. 70 in Garner Monday night, police said.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. in an area where similar incidents have happened in the past, according to Garner police Capt. Chris Adams.

The pedestrian was crossing in an area just south of the U.S. 401 split near the Family Fare gas station when he was hit by the driver of a Mercedes, Adams said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The driver of the car involved stayed at the scene and is “cooperating with investigators,” Adams said.

There is no crosswalk in the area but there is at nearby Mechanical Boulevard.

“Sadly we have had a number of similar wrecks over the years with people trying to dart across (U.S.) 70 in that area,” Adams said.

U.S. 70 eastbound was closed in the area until about 10:50 p.m.