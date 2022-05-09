RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was seriously injured after he was hit by a pickup truck while he was in the travel lanes of Jones Sausage Road in southeast Raleigh Monday night, police said.

The incident was reported just after 9 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Jones Sausage Road just south of Rock Quarry Road, according to Raleigh police.

The wreck happened while the man was “standing in a travel lane wearing dark clothing in a dark section” of the road, the Raleigh police watch commander said.

The driver of a Toyota Tundra that hit the man remained at the scene after the wreck, police said.

The northbound lanes of Jones Sausage Road are closed.

The man who was hit was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.