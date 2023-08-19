RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One man was seriously injured during a shooting that happened early Saturday morning, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

At approximately 5:45 a.m., RPD responded to a reported shooting in the 3100 block of Calvary Drive, located between Capitol Boulevard and Louisburg Road.

Once there, officers found a male victim with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Officers and detectives are still investigating, but they believe it is an isolated incident.

About an hour later, Raleigh police responded to another shooting approximately a couple miles away on Atlantic Avenue. Police have not said whether the two shootings are connected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.