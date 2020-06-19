Man dies following Raleigh hit-and-run; driver later captured, charged, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A pedestrian was killed after getting hit by a vehicle on Friday morning in Raleigh, according to police.
Authorities responded to a pedestrian-involved crash around 12:45 a.m. near Departure Drive and E. Millbrook Road. When police arrived on the scene they found a man who had been hit by a vehicle and had serious injuries.
The man was transported to WakeMed where he died.
The incident was initially considered a hit-and-run, but police were able to capture the driver a few blocks away, officials said.
Javier Negron-Villegas, 45, of Raleigh, is charged with felony hit-and-run causing death, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no operator’s license.
The victim has been identified as Charles Lamont Downey, of Creedmoor.
According to police, Negron-Villegas was heading east on E. Millbrook Road and Downey was crossing the road from north to south when he was hit by the vehicle Negron-Villegas was driving.
A Raleigh Police Department crash report shows that Negron-Villegas was driving the speed limit – 45 mph – before the collision. The report indicates that the suspect did brake because the vehicle was traveling at an estimated 25 mph at impact.
Negron-Villegas fled the scene and was arrested a short time later, police said.
He is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.
