RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was seriously injured in a shooting in Raleigh, according to police.

This happened Wednesday night around 10:45 p.m. in the 4700 block of Bivens Drive.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police are investigating this shooting.

If you know anything, call Raleigh Crime Stoppers at (919) 834-HELP or go to the Crime Stoppers website.