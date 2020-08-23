Man seriously injured in shooting at Raleigh apartment complex

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police responded to a call of a shooting in the 5400 block of Portree Place around noon Sunday.

Authorities say officers located a 27-year-old man with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting appeared to have happened in the parking lot of the Arbor Creek apartment complex

The victim was transported to the hospital and the shooting remains under investigation.

Police have not yet released any information on suspects.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP .