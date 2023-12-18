RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was seriously injured in a shooting around noon Monday.

Around 12:04 p.m., the Raleigh Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 3600 block of Morningside Drive. Responding officers found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

This appears to be an isolated incident. There is no threat to the public, police said.

Officers and detectives are on the scene collecting evidence and determining the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Raleigh Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.

Morningside Drive is currently closed. Drives are advised to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.