Man seriously injured in southeast Raleigh shooting; suspect in custody, police say

Scene of an Aug. 3, 2021 shooting along Crowfield Drive in southeasr Raleigh. (Gilat Melemed/CBS 17)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after he was shot in southeast Raleigh Tuesday night, police said.

The shooting was reported just before 9:40 p.m. along the 4200 block of Crowfield Drive, which is just off of Rock Quarry Road near the intersection with S. New Hope Road.

Police said the shooting was not random and there was not an ongoing threat to the public.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Police described his injuries as serious.

Police said a suspect was in custody. Officers are conducting a follow-up investigation.

The shooting comes days after a 31-year-old drum major was shot and killed along Rock Quarry Road.