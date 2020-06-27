Man seriously wounded in 4th Raleigh shooting Saturday, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said a person was seriously wounded in the fourth shooting to take place in the city on Saturday.

The latest shooting was reported just before 3:50 p.m. in the 1500 block of Poole Road, according to a news release from Raleigh police.

“Upon arrival, they located one adult male suffering with a gunshot wound,” the news release said.

The victim was in serious condition when he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Poole Road was closed at the scene.

There were three other shootings that took place early Saturday in Raleigh, police said.

The first shooting was discovered when authorities say a gunshot victim walked into WakeMed Hospital just before 1 a.m. Saturday, suffering a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the foot. Police say he was shot in the 100 block of S. Fisher Street.

Shortly before 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to a triple shooting in the 3300 block of Capital Boulevard. Police say one man was suffering multiple gunshot wounds and is in serious condition, a woman sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and another man sustained a gunshot wound to the face. Each victim was transported to the hospital.

Around 3 a.m., a man walked into Duke Raleigh Hospital, suffering a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his foot. That shooting happened in the 4200 block of Greencastle Court.

Police have not released any suspect or motive information for the shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP.

