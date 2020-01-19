Man seriously wounded in Raleigh shooting, but is not cooperative with officers, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh shooting victim walked about two blocks after he was wounded before calling 911 Saturday night, police said.

The shooting happened just before 7:10 p.m. on Cantwell Court, which is just off North Raleigh Boulevard near Glascock Street, according to Raleigh police.

The man who was injured walked to North King Charles Road and called 911, police said.

The victim suffered serious wounds during the shooting, but the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, according to Raleigh police.

The victim is “not being cooperative” with police, according to officers. The victim was taken to WakeMed for treatment.

There is no info available about possible suspects.

