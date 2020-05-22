Man seriously wounded in Raleigh shooting drives himself to hospital, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a man drove himself to a hospital after he was shot early Friday evening.

The incident happened in the 700 block of East Martin Street, according to a news release from Raleigh police.

Authorities were notified about the incident just after 6:15 p.m. when a gunshot victim walked into WakeMed, the news release said.

“The adult male, who drove himself to the hospital, presented with multiple gunshot wounds and in serious condition,” police said in the news release.

No information was available about a possible suspect.

Police said that an investigation was underway and that information would be released later.

