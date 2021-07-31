Man seriously wounded in Raleigh shooting, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was injured in a shooting in Raleigh early Saturday night, police said.

The incident was reported just after 7:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Rock Quarry Road, according to a news release from Raleigh police.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound,” the news release said.

The man was lying on the sidewalk near the street when he was found, police added.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.