Man seriously wounded in Raleigh shooting, police say

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CBS 17 file photo

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was injured in a shooting in Raleigh early Saturday night, police said.

The incident was reported just after 7:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Rock Quarry Road, according to a news release from Raleigh police.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound,” the news release said.

The man was lying on the sidewalk near the street when he was found, police added.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories