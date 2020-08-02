Man seriously wounded in Raleigh shooting, police say

Raleigh police along Beauty Avenue late Saturday night after a shooting. Photo by Emani Payne/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said they were investigating a shooting late Saturday night.

The incident was reported just before 10:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of Beauty Avenue, according to a news release from Raleigh police.

“Upon arrival, officers located an adult male gunshot victim,” the news release said.

The victim, who suffered serious injuries, was taken to WakeMed for treatment.

The shooting location is between Rock Quarry Road and Raleigh Boulevard.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.

