Man seriously wounded in Raleigh shootout as police respond to 3 crime scenes

The scene in the 4100 block of Pleasant Valley Road, which is linked to the Raleigh shootout on Saturday night.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One man was seriously wounded in a shootout in Raleigh on Saturday night, police said.

The incident first happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of Shadetree Lane, according to Raleigh police.

At that scene, there was an altercation between two gunmen, police said.

One man was shot several times and was seriously wounded and began driving from the scene, a Raleigh police officer said.

When he called 911 he told dispatchers that he was at the 900 block in Timber Ridge Lane, which is where police also responded.

Police said that man’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. He was taken to WakeMed for treatment.

Meanwhile, back at the shooting scene, police questioned the other gunman. He had a minor assault injury and was later taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

Another vehicle was involved in the incident and it was found in 4100 block of Pleasant Valley Road, where police also responded.

There were no other people injured and police said the incident is still under investigation.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now