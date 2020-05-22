Man seriously wounded in shooting near Raleigh apartments

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said a man was seriously wounded in a shooting near an apartment complex just off Capital Boulevard Friday afternoon.

The incident was reported just before 4:15 p.m. in the 3000 block of Calvary Drive, according to a news release from Raleigh police.

When police arrived they found a man with “gunshot wounds,” the news release said. The area of the shooting is just west of Capital Boulevard near East Millbrook Road.

The man was taken to WakeMed with serious injuries, according to police.

No information about a possible suspect was released.

Police said that an investigation was underway and more information would be released later.

