RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — You’re not dreaming or stupid, but everyone needs to know right now: Shania Twain really is coming to Raleigh.

The 1990s country superstar will play at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Oct. 18 as part of her first tour in five years.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Dec. 16 at Ticketmaster, though Citi card members can purchase presale tickets from 10 a.m. on Dec. 13 through 10 p.m. on Dec. 15.

Twain added 19 more dates as part of a second leg to her “Queen of Me” tour, which previously had 54 shows across the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

Her album of the same name is scheduled to be released Feb. 3.

It’s her first tour since 2018. She headlined a residency in Las Vegas that began in 2019 and ran through September.