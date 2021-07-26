Man shot 3 times at Raleigh mobile home park, police say

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after a man was shot three times in a mobile home park on Monday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a walk-in gunshot victim at WakeMed at approximately 2:07 a.m.

Police told CBS 17 that the man was shot three times in the Stony Brook North Mobile Home Park in the 3000-block of Stony Brook Drive. According to authorities, there is no suspect information because the victim is not cooperating with investigators.

The man suffered what police said, “appears to be a non-life threatening injury.”

RPD detectives are leading a follow-up investigation and anyone with information that might assist them is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories