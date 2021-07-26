Man shot 3 times at Raleigh mobile home park, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after a man was shot three times in a mobile home park on Monday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a walk-in gunshot victim at WakeMed at approximately 2:07 a.m.

Police told CBS 17 that the man was shot three times in the Stony Brook North Mobile Home Park in the 3000-block of Stony Brook Drive. According to authorities, there is no suspect information because the victim is not cooperating with investigators.

The man suffered what police said, “appears to be a non-life threatening injury.”

RPD detectives are leading a follow-up investigation and anyone with information that might assist them is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.