Man shot 3 times during armed robbery in Wakefield area of Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after they say a man told police he was shot three times during an armed robbery in the Wakefield area Tuesday night.

According to police, they received a call just after 3 a.m. from Zebulon police regarding an armed robbery and shooting that occurred around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Raleigh police said the victim told Zebulon police he was robbed by three armed masked men in the 12000-block of Falls of Neuse Road. The victim told police that the suspects demanded money but he didn’t have any. The suspects checked the man’s pockets and found a pack of cigarettes. The victim was then shot once and played dead, according to police. Despite playing dead, he was shot two more times.

A person who noticed the victim transported the man to his sister’s house in Zebulon, but after arriving at the woman’s house, she told them she didn’t want to get involved and to take the victim somewhere else, police said.

The person then took the victim to a CVS in Zebulon and another person there noticed the victim outside and called 911. He was then taken to WakeMed for treatment of three gunshot wounds.

There’s currently no suspect information and the severity of the victim’s injuries aren’t known at this time.

